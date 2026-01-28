Emraan Hashmi takes on life’s toughest phase

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi dominated the Indian film industry in the 2000s with his bold roles. However, following his son’s health crisis, Hashmi stepped back to lead a more low-key life.

After his son, Ayaan, was diagnosed with cancer in 2014, the actor took a hiatus from the spotlight before eventually returning to the big screen. The family was devastated to learn that Ayaan had a Wilms’ tumor—a rare form of kidney cancer—which was fortunately detected in its early stages.

Recalling the day they received the news, Emraan shared with Ranveer Allahbadia: “On January 13, 2014, we had gone for brunch and were eating pizza with my son. That was when the first symptom appeared—he passed blood in his urine. Within three hours, we were in a doctor’s clinic.”

The doctor informed them that Ayaan required immediate surgery and subsequent chemotherapy. The Jannat star described this as the “most difficult phase” of his life, noting that his entire world “flipped” in an instant.

Happily, after a long and courageous battle, Emraan and his wife, Parveen Shahani, announced that their son was officially confirmed cancer-free in 2019.

Earlier this year, Emraan Hashmi revealed his honest take on the unexpected viral success of his cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s debut Netflix series Ba**ds of Bollywood.

During a recent interview with Galatta India, the Bollywood actor addressed the widespread attention his brief appearance received on social media.

The Haq actor shared that the online buzz has had little impact on his personal or professional life.

“Nothing has changed for me. it suddenly blew up” he said, adding that the cameo was just a short commitment.

Emraan went on to say, “I don’t know what it is about virality these days. It was just two days’ work and it just blew up. I still don’t understand. I am still a little confused about the entire thing. I don’t take these things very seriously or mull over them.”