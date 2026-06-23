Emraan Hashmi unveils first teaser of 2027 horror film

Indian actor Emraan Hashmi is set to return to the horror genre with his upcoming film Rooh, a musical-horror project that had been announced for a 2027 theatrical release.

The producer unveiled the first-look teaser, which opened with the line: “When a legend revisits the darkness, a nightmare is born.” The teaser had shown dark and eerie visuals, including a burning forest, floating imagery, and intense close-up shots of the actor.

The project marked a return of Emraan to a genre he had been closely associated with in the past, including films like Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Raaz 3, Raaz Reboot, and Ek Thi Daayan. The teaser had also included a brief musical element, highlighting the film’s musical-horror concept.

In a statement shared by the makers, it was written, “You won’t see it coming. You will feel it forever.” Mayank Sharma was set to direct the film. He had earlier worked on the acclaimed series Breathe. The script had been co-written with Vishal Kapoor, who had previously worked on horror titles like Lapachhapi and Chhorii. The film had been produced under Vicked Films by Vikram Khakhar and Sunny Khanna.

Emraan had shared that the concept had immediately connected with him due to its mix of horror, emotion, and music. The Haq actor had said, “Rooh is a film that immediately connected with me because it brings together new-age horror, emotion, and music in a very powerful way.”

Emraan is also preparing for his upcoming film ‘Awarapan 2’, which has recently completed production, with makers sharing the update on social media. In a post announcing the wrap of filming, the team wrote, “OGs know this isn’t just a wrap. He came back for you. In cinemas August 14.”