Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Jannat 3’ in development after ‘Awarapan 2’ success

Following its August 14 release, Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 is enjoying a successful theatrical run. The sequel’s success has now brought attention back to another well-known franchise.

Producer Vishesh Bhatt revealed that Jannat 3, the third installment in the series previously led by Emraan Hashmi, is currently in development.

Speaking to Zoom, Vishesh shared that after completing Awarapan 2, he is actively exploring the prospect of reviving Jannat.

When asked whether the third film would come to fruition, he responded, “Awarapan ke baad mein, I am absolutely looking at Jannat 3.” Regarding the progress of the script, he noted, “Vahi cheez pe kaam chal raha hain,” adding, “We are investigating Jannat 3 after Awarapan 2, and the scripting is underway.”

The Jannat franchise debuted in 2008, starring Hashmi as Arjun Dixit alongside Sonal Chauhan as Zoya. A sequel featuring Hashmi in the lead role followed in 2012.

Vishesh also dismissed claims that Awarapan 2 was produced merely to capitalize on nostalgia, clarifying that distributors initially showed little interest in the project and that it was not intended as a cash grab.

He detailed, “Nobody in the market came to buy the film. We put our own money into it. Yes, the market did wake up when the film was ready.” He added that if the project had been designed solely for quick profit, buyers would have shown interest much earlier.

Additionally, the producer addressed the box-office clash with Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. According to Vishesh, the simultaneous release does not represent a direct content clash, as the two films belong to different genres and appeal to distinct audiences. For him, the primary challenge lies in securing adequate screen allocations.

“And the hope is, it only comes down to aapko shows mile ke nahi mile,” Vishesh remarked. “Jisme clash ka vo hota hain ke aapko cinema mile hi nahi. Nahi toh aisa koi clash nahi hota hain. There is no content clash, unless they are the same kind of film. So many times on a weekend the audience watches both of them. I have done that in Lagaan and Gadar.”

Jannat originally released in theaters on May 16, 2008, and went on to perform strongly at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film grossed ₹29.93 crore in India and ₹40.39 crore worldwide. The franchise returned in 2012 with its sequel, with both entries directed by Kunal Deshmukh.