Over 0.5m health workers registered for COVID-19 vaccination

ISLAMABAD: Over 0.5mn frontline health workers have registered themselves for the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination that is due to kick-off tomorrow (Wednesday), ARY News reported, citing sources.

The drive will begin tomorrow at 11 in the morning at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), sources said and added that frontline health workers of 15 sensitive cities of the country will receive coronavirus jabs.

The staff of government, private and coronavirus isolation centres will receive the dose of the vaccine in the first phase tomorrow. The vaccination process will be completed before March 31, sources privy to the development said.

Meanwhile, the registration process of the health workers fighting the pandemic as first line of defense is also underway and up to now over 0.5mn workers have registered themselves.

Sources within the health ministry told ARY News that the process of dispatching the Covid vaccine to all the provinces is underway with Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan having already been sent the vaccine by road.

The vaccine has been shifted from the EPI storage to Islamabad airport for its onward transportation to Sindh and Balochistan as well, the sources said, hoping that both provinces will get the vaccine by this evening.

