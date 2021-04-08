WATCH: 10-foot alligator found resting beneath car

FLORIDA: A massive 10-foot long alligator was found resting under a parked car at an apartment complex in Tampa, Florida.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sheriff’s deputies and wildlife officers were summoned to help remove the giant alligator under a parked vehicle.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post-Tuesday that deputies responded to an apartment complex in Tampa to help remove the gigantic gator from under the vehicle.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was also summoned to the scene and deputies worked together with the wildlife officers to relocate the 10-foot, 2-inch reptile to an alligator farm.

The sheriff’s office said there were no injuries to humans or gators during the rescue.

Comments

comments