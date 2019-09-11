10-month deadline set for effective, expeditious disposal of cases: NAB chief

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said on Wednesday the anti-graft watchdog’s main focus is on mega corruption cases.

Chairing a meeting here today, he said the bureau has rationalised its workload and a 10-month deadline have been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases.

The chairman said a new system of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) system has been put in place in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers.

He said NAB has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China to streamline and structure and cooperation in the fields of anti-corruption.

Mr Iqbal said this cooperation will further boost confidence in CPEC projects undertaken in Pakistan.

Last week, NAB had announced to not pursue income and sales tax related cases against businessmen.

In a press release posted on its website, the anti-graft body states that the business community and the bureaucracy have shown their complete faith in the bureau.

“As NAB is a business-friendly department and considers that business community the backbone of the development of Pakistan, that is why the chairman NAB has decided that in future, the organisation will not initiate cases related to sales tax and income tax,” the statement read.

The NAB chairman has assured the business community that the self-respect of every person will be ensured and ample opportunity will be provided to the bureaucracy and other people to prove their innocence, the press release added.

