Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pakistan 10th most powerful military in world

Pakistan military powerful 10

According to Global Firepower Index 2021 released this week, Pakistan Army is among the world’s 10 most powerful militaries in the world leaving behind Canada, Germany and Australia.

The Global Firepower ranked the armies of 138 countries by taking into consideration a number of factors including the diversity of each country’s weapons, manpower, population, geography and state of development.

The Global Firepower ranking utilises over 55 factors to determine a country’s PowerIndex score. The formula allows smaller, more technologically advanced countries to compete with larger, less developed ones.

A perfect PwrIndex score is 0.0000, which is realistically unattainable. The closer countries are to that number, the more powerful their military is.

As per the ranking, Pakistan has an estimated total of 1,204,000 military personnel. The United States holds first place in the ranking. Russia is second, and China is third.

The top ten also includes India, Japan, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Pakistan.

Here is a ranking of the world’s top 10 most powerful militaries in 2021, according to Global Firepower:

1 United States

Nearly 12,000 US Troops Will Pull Out of Germany at Cost of Billions, SecDef Says | Military.com

For 2021, United States is ranked 1 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.0721

2 Russia

For 2021, Russia is ranked 2 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.0796

3 China

China's Modernizing Military | Council on Foreign Relations

For 2021, China is ranked 3 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.0858

4 India

For 2021, India is ranked 4 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.1214

5 Japan

A new front - Japan's Self-Defence Forces are beginning to focus on China | Asia | The Economist

For 2021, Japan is ranked 5 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.1435

6 South Korea

For 2021, South Korea is ranked 6 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.1621

7 France

France's 'yellow vest' protesters march in Paris as troops join police to prevent trouble

For 2021, France is ranked 7 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.1691

8 United Kingdom

For 2021, United Kingdom is ranked 8 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.2008

9 Brazil

File:Brazilian Army Parade.jpeg - Wikipedia

For 2021, Brazil is ranked 9 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.2037

10 Pakistan

For 2021, Pakistan is ranked 10 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.2083

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PM Imran Khan tasks Usman Buzdar to supervise Senate elections from Punjab  

Pakistan

PM Imran convenes cabinet meeting on Jan 19

Pakistan

Couple who tortured differently-abled child maid arrested in Rawalpindi

International

UK mulls enforced hotel quarantine for all travellers


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close