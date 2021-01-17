According to Global Firepower Index 2021 released this week, Pakistan Army is among the world’s 10 most powerful militaries in the world leaving behind Canada, Germany and Australia.

The Global Firepower ranked the armies of 138 countries by taking into consideration a number of factors including the diversity of each country’s weapons, manpower, population, geography and state of development.

The Global Firepower ranking utilises over 55 factors to determine a country’s PowerIndex score. The formula allows smaller, more technologically advanced countries to compete with larger, less developed ones.

A perfect PwrIndex score is 0.0000, which is realistically unattainable. The closer countries are to that number, the more powerful their military is.

As per the ranking, Pakistan has an estimated total of 1,204,000 military personnel. The United States holds first place in the ranking. Russia is second, and China is third.

The top ten also includes India, Japan, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Pakistan.

Here is a ranking of the world’s top 10 most powerful militaries in 2021, according to Global Firepower:

1 United States

For 2021, United States is ranked 1 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.0721

2 Russia

For 2021, Russia is ranked 2 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.0796

3 China

For 2021, China is ranked 3 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.0858

4 India

For 2021, India is ranked 4 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.1214

5 Japan

For 2021, Japan is ranked 5 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.1435

6 South Korea

For 2021, South Korea is ranked 6 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.1621

7 France

For 2021, France is ranked 7 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.1691

8 United Kingdom

For 2021, United Kingdom is ranked 8 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.2008

9 Brazil

For 2021, Brazil is ranked 9 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.2037

10 Pakistan

For 2021, Pakistan is ranked 10 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.2083

Comments

comments