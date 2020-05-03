10-year-old boy fights off female kidnapper, recounts abduction bid

A woman allegedly attempted to abduct two minors in Gosnell city in the Arkansas state of the US.

Recounting how the incident panned out, 10-year-old Dallas Cloud, one of the two whom she tried to kidnap, said he and four other children were playing outside his home Friday morning, April 24, when a white car pulled up, driven by a woman.

He said she was accompanied by a man.

“She didn’t really say anything but, Get in the trunk. We’re gonna go for a ride,’” Cloud said.

Cloud said the woman then tried forcing him into her car.

“She grabbed my wrist, and then I kicked her in the knee, and she stepped on my foot,” Cloud said.

He said he managed to get away while Jamie Herron stepped in to pry back her 3-year-old daughter, who was being held by the woman.

The woman, identified as Stephanie Price, left the scene but was later arrested. She has been charged with kidnapping and driving while intoxicated among other charges.

However, the accused woman has since been released on a $3,900 bond.

