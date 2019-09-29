103 new dengue cases surface in Karachi

KARACHI: The number of dengue cases is on the rise in Karachi as 103 more people hit by the mosquito-borne disease were admitted to various hospitals in Karachi, according to the Dengue Surveillance Cell.

The number of people suffering from dengue fever has reached 1,618 this month whereas the tally of such cases across the province has touched 3,120.

A total of 15 new cases of dengue were reported in other districts of the province today.

It is noteworthy that thus far, eleven people have died from the pandemic across Sindh this year.

According to sources, the federal government has decided to conduct investigation into the outspread of dengue fever.

The government would engage global institutions for holding an investigation into the spread of the deadly disease across the country.

In this connection, the health authorities will seek assistance from the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States (US) and Sri Lanka.

Sources within the Ministry of National Health Services said international experts will visit the affected areas in all provinces and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to carry out a research on dengue larvae and its virus to ascertain the cause of the mosquito-borne disease.

The decision was taken after the formal approval of Dr Zafar Mirza, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, for initiating an investigation into dengue outspread by global experts.

It is pertinent to mention here that the more than 16,000 dengue cases had been reported across the country this year, whereas, more than 6,000 cases were reported from Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

