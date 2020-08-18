Over 105,000 people flock to KP tourist sites in last 5 days

PESHAWAR: As many as 105,207 people flocked to various tourist sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the past five days following the government reopened tourism after a five-month hiatus in view of declining coronavirus cases.

According to the KP tourism department, most of the tourists from across the country headed up to Abbottabad that witnessed 80,650 visitors during the last five days. Swat was the second most visited place by tourists during this period.

Whereas Chitral received 800 tourists and Dir 364 tourists.

Soon after the announcement by the government to reopen tourist spots from Aug 8, tourists started heading to Abottabad, Swat, Murree, Nathia Gali, Thandiani among other tourist destinations to make the most of their summer vacations.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for travel enthusiasts heading to the province’s tourist destinations to avoid resurgence of coronavirus cases.

According to the SOPs, tourists will be required to carry face masks and sanitisers with them and have their body temperatures checked at all entry points of tourist spots. The availability of sanitisers at all such places has been made mandatory.

