108 more die of Covid-19, 4,198 infected over 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus claimed 108 more lives across Pakistan over the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll from the disease to 18,537.

A total of 4,198 new infections were detected during the same period, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 845,833.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 46,467 samples were tested, out of which 4,198 turned out to be positive. The positivity rate of Covid-19 cases was recorded at 9.03 per cent.

A total of 743,124 people have recuperated from the disease thus far. There are 5,107 patients in critical care across the country.

Separately, the NCOC said 180,985 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered on Wednesday. A total of 31,50,122 people have thus far been inoculated against the coronavirus.

