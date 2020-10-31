11 more die of coronavirus, 807 test positive in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 11 more coronavirus-related fatalities during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,806.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 807 fresh infections emerged during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 332,993. Around 21,688 samples were tested on Tuesday.

There are a total of 12,121 active cases of the coronavirus as 314,066 patients have so far recuperated from the disease.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 145,475 cases, followed by Punjab reporting 104,016 cases while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 39,458, Balochistan 15,896, Islamabad 19,818, Gilgit Baltistan 4,248 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 4,082.

669 of the patients under treatment in hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

