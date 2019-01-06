12 including three Levies personnel, one FC soldier injured in two blasts in Balochistan

QUETTA: At least 12 people, including three Levies personnel and one soldier of the Frontier Corps, have been wounded in two separate blasts in Balochistan on Sunday, ARY News reported.

A blast near Police Lines Jan Adda in Pishin district targeted a Levies official, Naib Tehsildar Abdul Maalik Tareen, leaving the naib tehsildar, his gunman Salahuddin and one other Levies member injured in the attack along seven citizens.

Levies sources said an improvised explosive device planted in a motorcycle outside Tareen’s office exploded as soon as he was about to enter the building.

The law enforcement forces arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area, while the injured were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

The naib tehsildar’s condition is said to be critical, while rest of the wounded are out of danger.

In a separate blast incident, a Frontier Corps soldier and a civilian were injured in Panjgur district.

Security sources said the miscreants targeted an FC vehicle with the roadside remote-controlled explosive device in Punjgur bazaar.

