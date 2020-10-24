12 more Covid-19 fatalities, 847 fresh cases reported in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus claimed twelve more lives in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,727.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 847 fresh infections surfaced when 31,009 samples were tested during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 327,063.

Around 310,101 people have recovered from the disease so far. There are a total of 10,235 active cases of Covid-19 in the country. 586 of the patients currently under treatment in hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

A total of 42,35,329 tests have been conducted so far.

So far, Sindh has reported 143,222 cases, Punjab 102,467, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 38,923, Balochistan 15,791, Islamabad 18,764, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,748, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,148.

Earlier, on October 13, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had expressed concerns over a surge in coronavirus cases and mortality during the last five days.

Planning Minister Asad Umar chaired a meeting of the NCOC wherein the provincial chief secretaries and officials of the health ministry briefed the participants regarding the COVID-19 situation and the government’s steps to control it.

It was informed that the rate of infections is consistently rising during the last five days beside a spike witnessed in mortality due to COVID-19. It was told that an increase up to 40 per cent in positive cases of coronavirus was recorded during the last four days, whereas, the number of patients brought to different hospitals was also hiked.

