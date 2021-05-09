To help with ventilator shortages in the United States (US), a 12-year-old boy has used his brick-building skills to make some out of LEGO parts.

A 12-year-old Anthony Hartman from Illinois said shortages of medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic inspired him to design his own ventilator using Lego pieces.

Hartman, a Winnetka seventh-grader, said he heard about projects to create ventilators to help offset shortages and decided to try to make one himself using a Lego Mindstorm EV3 robotics kit.

“I saw a bunch of universities making respirator units that were cheaper and more affordable. I wanted to make my own version with a twist, which was the Lego piece,” Anthony told WLS-TV.

Anthony entered his creation, which he dubbed the EVentilator2020, into the Kids Think Tank contest. He did not win the competition, but he earned praise from the event organizers.

Anthony said he hopes to partner with Lego to make his EVentilator2020 available to medical professionals in rural areas.

