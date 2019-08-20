1,239 dengue fever cases surfaced in eight months, 6 patients died in Sindh

KARACHI: A total of 1,239 dengue fever cases, including six deaths, were reported all over Sindh during the last eight months.

These figures were given in a report submitted by Health Secretary Saeed Awan to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah today.

It said some 1,239 cases of dengue fever were registered all over Sindh from January 20 to August 20, which included six deaths from the viral infection.

As per the district-wise breakdown of these cases, 167 were reported in district Central, 147 East, 141 South and 155 West, 69 Malir and 52 Korangi.

Hyderabad saw 14 cases of dengue fever, Tando Allahyar two, Matiari two, Badin one case, Thatta one, Jamshoro two, Dadu one, Mirpurkhas 4, Tharparkar one, Sanghar one, Larkana six, Qambar-Shadadkot two, Shikarpur two, Jacobabad three, Kashmore four, Sukkur two, Shaheed Benazirabad three, Ghotki four, Khairpur four, and Naushehroferoze one.

The report says 207 cases were reported in August alone.

The chief minister directed the health department to launch an awareness drive through Dengue programme so that people could take precautionary measures.

He also directed the Local Government department to start fumigation all over the province through local bodies.

