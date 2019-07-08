12,755 motorcyclists fined for not wearing helmets

KARACHI: As part of the Karachi traffic police’s ongoing drive to encourage motorcyclists to wear helmets, as many as 12,755 bikers were fined for riding without helmets on Monday.

The traffic police also confiscated 8,257 bikes and pocketed a collective Rs1.93 million in fines.

Earlier, Deputy Inspector General Police Traffic Javed Mahar had warned bikers against riding without wearing helmets.

“No biker would be allowed to ply on the city’s main artery, Shahra-e-Faisal without a helmet,” said the DIG Traffic.

Mahar said those found violating the traffic rules will not only be challaned but their motorbike will also be impounded.

Comments

comments