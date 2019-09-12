As many as 1299 dengue patients reported in Punjab this year: DG health

LAHORE: Director General (DG) Health Punjab has said as many as 1299 patients infected with dengue virus have been admitted in various hospitals of the province, this year, so far, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the number of dengue patients is rapidly increasing in Punjab and two people have also succumbed to this deadly virus in the province.

During the last 24 hours, 130 people were tested positive with the dengue virus from which 60 people belonged to Rawalpindi and 58 were residents of Islamabad, said DG health in his report.

Furthermore, six cases were reported in Attock, 5 in Sargodha, four each in Gujranwala and Muzaffargarh and two cases were reported in Bahawalpur and one each in Toba Tek Singh, Vehari, Sialkot and Gujrat.

Earlier on Wednesday, a 14-year-old boy, resident of Rawalpindi had died of dengue fever in Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital.

Read more: Dengue cases on rise in Islamabad

As per details, the boy named Aryan was admitted in the hospital few days back after being diagnosed with dengue larvae. Apart from this, three other patients including two sisters were also found infected with the virus.

Comments

comments