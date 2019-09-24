13 transgenders killed in KP during past six years

PESHAWAR: The Home Department told the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly on Tuesday that a total of 13 transgenders were murdered in the province during the past six years.

As per the home department of KP, 19 suspects were arrested in 12 cases of murder.

The highest number of killings were reported from the provincial capital, where six transgenders were murdered. Two cases emerged from each -Nowshera and Swabi.

While one murder case was reported from each – Kohat and Bannu.

Lately, the murder attempts on transgender have been on the rise in KP.

In 2006, the killing of a transgender named Alishah took the country by storm. The victim was targeted with several bullets in Peshawar and the hospital administration refused to provide medical treatment to the person which lead to his death.

