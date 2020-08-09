137 new cases of novel coronavirus surfaced in Punjab

LAHORE: In Punjab 137 new cases of novel coronavirus have surfaced in last 24 hours, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department of the province said on Sunday.

According to the spokesperson of the health department, 49 new cases reported in Lahore, 12 cases in Rawalpindi and 13 in Gujranwala districts of Punjab last in 24 hours.

The total count of coronavirus cases in the province has reached to 94,360 so far, whereas, three more patients succumbed to COVID-19 in last 24 hours, taking the death count to 2,169, the health department spokesperson said.

Moreover, 86,266 patients of COVID-19 have recovered in the province.

A total of 634 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths were reported across the country over the last 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 284,121 and fatalities to 6,082.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as many as 23,390 samples were tested for Covid-19 during the previous 24 hours, out of which 634 turned out to be positive.

Of the total Covid-19 patients, 260,248 have recuperated from the disease so far as the number of active cases stands at 17,791. Out of the 1,859 ventilators earmarked for critically-ill patients, only 153 are occupied.

More than 2.1 million tests have been carried out across the country thus far, leading to the emergence of 284,121 positive cases.

Comments

comments