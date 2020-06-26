138,000 AJK families to be given financial aid under Ehsaas programme: PM

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced financial assistance to the 138,000 deserving families in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) under Ehsaas Cash Programme, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing an event in AJK’s Muzaffarabad today, also announced distribution of health cards among 1.2 million people which would enable them to receive free medical facilities up to Rs1 million.

