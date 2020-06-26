Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


138,000 AJK families to be given financial aid under Ehsaas programme: PM

Pakistan emerging market investors FT report

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced financial assistance to the 138,000 deserving families in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) under Ehsaas Cash Programme, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing an event in AJK’s Muzaffarabad today, also announced distribution of health cards among 1.2 million people which would enable them to receive free medical facilities up to Rs1 million.

More to follow……….

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Sindh coronavirus tally jumps to 76,318 after 1,150 new infections

Pakistan

IHC allows govt to investigate oil companies over fuel shortage

Business

US dollar continues climb against rupee

Pakistan

Khawaja Asif skips NAB appearance, gets fresh summon


ARY NEWS URDU