ISLAMABAD: Nasir Butt, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) activist who is seen taking to Accountability Judge Arshad Malik in a video clip Maryam Nawaz played at a presser, has 14 criminal cases registered against him, reported ARY News.

These cases were registered against him at different police stations of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi during a period between 1982 and 1996.

The charges leveled against him in the cases ranged from attempted murder, possession of illicit arms to deterring public servant from discharging his duty.

Addressing a press conference alongside top PML-N leadership earlier today, the daughter of former PM Nawaz Sharif, showed reporters a video in which accountability court judge Arshad Malik can be heard saying that there was there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the Al-Azizia reference.

“No evidence that a single penny has been shifted from Pakistan. No evidence of shifting any money by accused from Pakistan,” Maryam translated the judge Arshad Malik as saying from the video.

The judge was talking to a PML-N worker Nasir Butt who is also friends with him.

Comments

comments