KARACHI: At least fourteen children suffered burn wounds when a fire erupted in their school van in Orangi Town of the metropolis on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to rescue officials, the van caught fire near the Qatar Hospital in Orangi Town. Some of the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention while those with serious burns were moved to the burns ward at Civil Hospital, Karachi.

A police official said the fire erupted in the school van owing to a short circuit as a compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinder installed in the vehicle remained intact.

After receiving information, a fire engine arrived at the spot and extinguished the fire in no time.

Earlier, on Dec 18, seven children were wounded when a passenger train rammed into a school van at a railway crossing in Narowal district.



According to rescue officials, the Lasani Express, which was travelling to Lahore, hit the school van at a railway crossing near a local railway station in the city. As a result, seven children suffered wounds.

