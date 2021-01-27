14 COVID-19 vaccination centres set up in Sindh

KARACHI: With the Covid-19 vaccine expected to arrive in Sindh next month, the health department has set up 14 vaccination centres in the province.

Of the 14 vaccination centres, nine have been established in Karachi, including two each in the South, East and Central districts, and one each in the Korangi, Malir and West districts.

The other districts where the vaccination centres have been set up include Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah and Hyderabad. Trained staff have been deployed at these centres equipped with all the necessary equipment and appliances, including refrigerators.

The Sindh government has already earmarked funds to the tune of Rs1.5 billion for the vaccine procurement and is in contact with Chinese, British and Russian firms to buy as many doses of Covid-19 jabs as possible.

According to sources, the first batch of the vaccine will reach Karachi on February 1, while the first phase of vaccination that will see jabs injected into healthcare workers’ arms will begin in the first week of the month.

