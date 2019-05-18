14 drown as boat capsizes in Indus River

MATIARI: At least 14 people, including women and children, drowned as a boat capsized in Indus River near Matiari district in sindh on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Police confirmed the incident and added that six bodies had been fished-out so far by the rescue teams. Search for the others was continued in the area, said the police and added that the cause of the incident could not be ascertained yet.

Rescue officials shifted the bodies to the hospital for identification and medico-legal requirements. Sources said that volunteers from nearby areas were also rushed to the place and took part in rescue and search operation.

Read More: Four died, 15 rescued as boat capsizes in Indus river

Last year on November 19, at least four people had been drowned , while 15 others rescued as a boat had capsized in Indus river near Saggiyoon in Khairpur district.

As per details of the incident, a woman and three children had been drowned to death, when a boat carrying nearly 20 villagers had capsized in Indus river near here.

Comments

comments