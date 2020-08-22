14-year-old girl allegedly killed after rape in Lahore

LAHORE: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly killed after being raped in Manawan, Lahore, said police on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The heirs of the deceased tried to bury the body of the girl without bringing the incident into notice of police. However, police arrived at the scene and shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.

According to police sources, the girl was strangled to death and torture marks were visible on her neck. “More facts would be revealed after autopsy report and investigation”, said the local police.

In the month of July, a Lahore girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men including her ‘friend’ which she came into contact through the popular TikTok video-sharing app.

A girl had registered a complaint at Millat Park police station in Lahore for being gang-raped by three men.

In her police complaint, the girl had stated that she befriended a boy, Shiraz, through TikTok app 20 days ago and later she reached Samanabad area over being called by him. She added that Shiraz asked her to sit in his car where two men were also sitting there.

The girl claimed that she was gang-raped by all three men on gunpoint inside the vehicle.

Comments

comments