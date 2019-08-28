More than 15 children fell unconscious after consuming poisonous drink in Sukkur

SUKKUR: More than 15 children were faint after consuming poisonous drink during a marriage ceremony in Sukkur, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, condition of over 15 children worsened after having a poisonous drink during a marriage ceremony in Sukkur’s area of Sachal Wandh.

Getting information about the incident, police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the affected children to the hospital.

The children were aged between 4 years to 10 years.

In the month of December, last year, a three-year-old boy died while his minor sister was rushed to a medical facility in critical condition, as they had allegedly consumed sub-standard chips in area of Chandi Market, Hyderabad.

As per details, a 3-year-old boy identified as Humayun lost his life while his 2 and half years old sister, Aliza fell unconscious after having substandard chips in Hyderabad’s area of Chandi Market.

Aliza was rushed to a medical facility for treatment in critical condition.

According to ARY News’ correspondent, Nasir Hassan, the father of the children said his children fell unconscious, after having alleged poisonous chips from the market.

Both were rushed to the hospital, but doctors advised Aliza to shift to another hospital, after death of Humayun,3, he continued.

