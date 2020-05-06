15 more cops test positive for coronavirus in Punjab

GUJRAT: Overall 15 policemen have tested positive for coronavirus in Gujrat district of the Punjab province, highlighting risk the personnel face while performing their duties, ARY NEWS reported quoting district police officer (DPO).

According to the police official, 55 police officers and employees underwent the virus test of which at least 15 have tested positive for it.

“All of them testing positive have been quarantined to avoid the spread of coronavirus,” he said.

On May 03, at least 22 security officials were found infected with coronavirus in Punjab including seven from Gujranwala and 15 in Daska as the provincial authorities commenced COVID-19 tests of officials performing duties for the enforcement of lockdown measures.

The Punjab province has the highest number of COVID-19 infections across Pakistan and the latest tests revealed 22 policemen infected with the virus.

Read More: 21 Punjab police personnel test positive for coronavirus

The police department of Gujranwala initiated random tests of officials who are performing duties amid coronavirus lockdown. It emerged that seven policemen tested positive for the coronavirus while 109 tested negative, said regional police official (RPO).

In Daska, 25 people including 15 police personnel infected with COVID-19. The infected police officials also include station house officer (SHO), said assistant commissioner of Daska.

Comments

comments