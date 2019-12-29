15 more HIV positive cases surfaced in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In Hyderabad 15 more HIV positive cases have been surfaced during a recent screening of the patients, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The new cases of HIV were confirmed during screening of around 900 people in nine villages from December 20-26, sources said.

The number of HIV positive cases in Hyderabad (rural) taluka has reached to 215 with addition of the new cases.

It is to be mentioned here that 140 confirmed HIV positive cases, were earlier reported in Hatri area of Hyderabad over the past year during blood screening by Peoples Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) but the provincial health authorities seem not to have taken the issue seriously.

The most affected areas are located in union councils of Massu Bhurgari and Hatri of Hyderabad (rural) taluka. According to PPHI sources, the patients were among age groups ranging from one-month-old to 61-year-old man. Moreover, some women are also suffering from the deadly disease.

The screening began after a doctor suspected two cases in the area and reported them to the authorities concerned. The number of HIV positive cases rose to 58 during screening and laboratory tests later confirmed them from April to December 2018, sources said.

Larkana district of Sindh remained in the headlines since April after surfacing of a large number of HIV positive cases.

