Over 150 drug addicts arrested in Karachi crackdown

KARACHI: Police on Sunday arrested more than 150 drug addicts in a crackdown in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Gulshan Tahir Noorani said police arrested 30 of the junkies from Shahra-e-Faisal, while transferred 11 of them to jail on remand.

The SP Gulshan said purpose of the crackdown was to break demand and supply of the drugs in the metropolis.

He said the drug addicts were involved in street crimes and other incidents.

On February 13, after Inspector General of Islamabad Police Amir Zulfiqar Khan had apprised that some medicine companies were involved in drug peddling, Senate’s Standing Committee on Health had directed the IG for action against those corporations.

This had been directed during a meeting of the Senate body chaired by its chairman, Ateeq Sheikh. The IG Islamabad had briefed the forum on the measures taken against drug peddling in educational institutes.

The IGP had said solid steps were taken in last three months against drug abuse. “700 suspects have been arrested in three months,” he said adding that drug manufacturing companies were involved in the illicit business.

He had said illegal sale of medicines in the market was common including those medicines which could not be sold without a doctor’s prescription.

