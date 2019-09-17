Over 1,514 people test positive for dengue in KP

PESHAWAR: Dengue fever outbreak on Tuesday rung alarm bells across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as over 1,514 patients have been affected in the province.

According to the KP’s health department, the majority of the sufferers belong to Peshawar.

Earlier on September 7, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had rejected the report on social media about spreading of dengue disease in Peshawar on a large scale.

According to a spokesman of Chief Minister Secretariat, no death was reported due to dengue this year, Radio Pakistan reported.

He had said dengue tests of more than two thousand six hundred patients were conducted during the last two months in Peshawar out of which four hundred and eight were found positive.

The spokesman had said a considerable decrease has been witnessed in dengue cases and the ratio of dengue cases has decreased from twenty to five percent.

