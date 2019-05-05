157 test positive for HIV in Sindh in 10 days

LARKANA: At least 157 people have been tested positive for the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in interior Sindh in 10 days, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The investigation report in this regard said 128 HIV cases alone were surfaced in Rato Dero. 4.6 percent of the people who visited screening camps were confirmed to have been affected of HIV, it said.

The report said 59 percent of the affected people were male and 41 percent were female. It said 93 men and 64 women have been confirmed to be affected in Rato Dero.

“13 children of less than one year of age and 90 children between 2 and 5 years of age have been tested positive for HIV,” it said.

It said while 26 affected children were between 6 and 15 years of age.

The report said 27 of the affected were between age of 15 and 45.

On May 3, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh’s President Haleem Adil Sheikh had said Sindh had more cases of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) AIDS than Punjab.

“Sindh has less population than Punjab, but the number of people affected of AIDS are more than Punjab,” Haleem Adil Sheikh had said while talking to media in Karachi.

He had said Sindh had 15, 493 AIDS cases. He said the province had been allocated billions of rupees budget in health sector in last 10 years.

