159 COVID-19 cases reported in Sukkur policemen in two months

SUKKUR: Novel coronavirus spreading in police officers and other personnel of the department in Sukkur, citing a report ARY News reported on Wednesday.

SSP Sukkur has released a bi-monthly report on coronavirus cases in the police department, which had confirmed 159 positive cases of the virus in officers and other personnel during two months.

“The infected officers and department staff were posted at 22 police stations of Sukkur district,” the report said.

The infected department staff also included personnel in traffic police, according to the report.

“Among total 159 infected policemen, 36 have defeated the coronavirus,” the report said.

The policemen were infected of the coronavirus while performing their duty, SSP Sukkur said.

Earlier, over 146 inmates and jail staffers were tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Sukkur Central Jail in the end days of June.

According to Sukkur Central Jail authorities, a total of 1600 tests were conducted, of which 146 tested positive for COVID-19.

The authorities said that 93 people, out of 146 positive case, were recovered from the disease including 85 prisoners and eight jail staffers.

27 COVID-19 positive prisoners and 26 jail staffers have been isolated and kept in quarantine, added the authorities.

In May, over 200 inmates and nine warders had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Karachi Central Jail.

