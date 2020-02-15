At least 16 wedding guests killed in Jhal Magsi road accident

JHAL MAGSI: At least 13 passengers including women and children were killed while 30 others injured when a bus carrying wedding guests overturned in Jhal Magsi district on Friday night, ARY News reported.

According to police, the ill-fated bus was on its way to Shikarpur from Khuzdar. The bus overturned when it reached Bareecha area, killing 16 persons.

According to Levies’ sources,’ the injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital Jhal Magsi for treatment.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed grief sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the Jhal Magsi accident.

