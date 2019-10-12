167 new cases of Dengue Fever reported in Karachi

KARACHI: As many as 167 fresh cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever have been reported during the last 24 hours in the port city, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the Dengue Surveillance Cell the number of patients infected with dengue fever in Karachi has crossed 1500 this month.

In 10 days of this October 1517 people were infected with dengue virus, the cell said in its report.

Overall 4,563 people were infected with the dengue virus in current year in the metropolis.

According to the report, 16 patients of dengue fever died in Sindh, as the overall 4858 patients have been reported so far across the province this year.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the provincial government was taking preventive measures including separate wards in all government hospitals for dengue patients.

The officials from the provincial health department of Punjab detailed that the tally mounts to 5650 for dengue patients this year including 140 new cases were reported in Rawalpindi, 24 in Lahore so far. The death toll rises to 10 during this year in the province.

The health department had elaborated that the surveillance teams had checked more than 274,320 places in rural parts and overall 76,580 urban places to detect dengue larvae.

The teams had registered around 124 cases over finding the presence of dengue larvae besides arresting 37 people, the department had said.

Comments

comments