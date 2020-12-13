17 injured in Rawalpindi Grenade attack

RAWALPINDI: At-least 17 persons were injured in a hand grenade attack at Ganjmandi area of Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In the grenade attack 17 persons were injured, three of them in precarious condition, rescue officials said. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Ganjmandi police station.

The bomb disposal squad and other law enforcement agencies were rushed to the place of the blast.

The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi for medical attendance.

Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a blast near Rawalpindi and ordered investigation of the incident. The chief minister has also called report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi.

He has directed the officials to ensure best possible medical facilities to the injured people.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, who has been in Lahore to monitor security situation during an opposition public meeting in the city, has als called report of the grenade blast in Ganjmandi.

He has also issued instructions for providing every possible facility of medical treatment to the injured.

