17 more fall prey to COVID-19 in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab has reported 1,322 new coronavirus cases, taking the provincial tally to 74,202, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

It has also reported 17 additional deaths, taking the total number of fatalities from the virus to 1,673. More than 25,000 people have recovered from the virus in Punjab thus far.

1322 fresh cases were detected after 6,600 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours.

A total of 477,107 tests have been conducted in the province so far.

According to district-wise details of infections, Lahore has thus far reported a total of Lahore 37,625 cases, Nankana Sahib 280, Kasur, 526, Shiekhupura 940 Rawalpindi 5,692, Jhelum 331 Attock, 363 Chakwal 110, Gujranwala 2,637, Sialkot 1,912 Narowal 190 Gujrat 1,957, Hafizabad 498, Mandibahuddin 238, Multan 4,541, Khanewal 237, Vehari 365, Faisalabad 4,806.

TTS 470, Jhang 279, RYK 958, Sargodha 730, Mianwali 331, Khushab 161, Bhakkar 159, Bahawalnagar 345, Bahawalpur 1,161, Lodhran 190, DG Khan 1,000, Muzaffargarh 772, Rajanpur 149, Layyah 276, Sahiwal 568, Okara 251, Pakpattan 134.

