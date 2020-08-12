17 more people die of coronavirus in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 17 coronavirus-related deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,129, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal.

As many as 730 new cases of the virus emerged after 20,631 tests were carried out across the country during this period, pushing the national tally of confirmed infections to 285,921.

The number of active cases stands at 16,599 while 263,193 patients have recuperated from the disease.

20 million cases

The coronavirus pandemic chalked up another horrific milestone on August 11 as the world surpassed 20 million recorded cases of infection from the tiny killer that has upended life just about everywhere.

The number as of 2215 GMT was 20,002,577 cases, with 733,842 deaths recorded, according to an AFP tally of official sources. In yet another staggering landmark, the death toll is expected to surpass 750,000 in a matter of days as the global health crisis that began late last year in China rages on.

As more things once unthinkable became harsh reality — having to wear a facemask in touristy spots in Paris, or reserve a spot on Copacabana beach in Rio via an app and then social distance on the sand — the World Health Organization urged people not to despair.

