179 Pakistanis stranded in India to return tomorrow: media report

LAHORE: A batch of 179 nine Pakistani citizens stranded in different parts of India owing to coronavirus induced lockdown will return to Pakistan tomorrow (May 27), Indian media reported on Tuesday.

The Pakistani nationals who had visited various cities of Indian states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were stranded in the neighboring country due to the lockdown and could not return as both Pakistan and India sealed their borders.

Pakistani citizens were visiting India to meet their relatives in various parts of the neighboring country.

According to Indian media reports, 179 stranded Pakistanis will reach Amritsar on Tuesday (today) for their repatriation to Pakistan on May 27 (Wednesday).

Earlier, a batch of 193 Pakistani nationals, stranded in India due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, had returned Pakistan via Wagah border on May 05.

The Pakistan High Commission in Delhi oversaw the repatriation of citizens stranded in India due to the lockdown.

The stranded Pakistani nationals, including women and children, were screened and transferred to quarantine centres in Lahore upon their arrival in Pakistan.

Most of them were also screened at Attari before being allowed to cross the Wagah border.

The Indian interior ministry transported the Pakistani citizens to Wagah border on Islamabad’s request.

