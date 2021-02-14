18 candidates file nomination papers for 12 Senate seats from Balochistan

QUETTA: Eighteen candidates from various political parties have submitted their nomination papers for 12 Senate seats of Balochistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Balochistan National Party-Awami’s President Mir Israrullah Zehri also submitted his nomination papers for the Senate polls scheduled to be held on March 03.

Nawabzada Zehri also remained a member of the Senate in his first tenure from 2012 to 2018.

Earlier, the officials at the provincial election commission had said that 14 nomination papers have been submitted for the Senate seats including seven general seats.

The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidates Sitara Ayaz, former home minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Naveed Jan Baloch, Balochistan’s adviser on minority affairs Danesh Kumar have filed their nomination papers.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Islam-Fazl Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Khalil Ahmed Buledi have submitted nomination papers for general seats, Kamran Murtaza Advocate for technocrat and Hemandas for the minorities seat from Balochistan.

Balochistan National Party-Mengal’s candidate Mohammad Qasim submitted his nomination papers for the general seat of the upper house.

Arbab Omar Farooq Kasi and Beenish Sikandar Masih of the Awami National Party (ANP) submitted their nomination papers for general and reserved seat for women. Beenish Sikandar also filed her nomination papers for a seat reserved for minorities.

