At least 18 killed as small plane crashes in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: At least 18 people were killed and 12 others were wounded when an Army Aviation plane crashed near Rawalpindi, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

According to the ISPR, the plane was on its routine flight when it crashed near Rabi Plaza in the limits of Rawat police station. Two pilots and three crew members of the plane were among the martyred.

The army personnel who died in the plane crash included Lt Col Saqib and Wasim, Naib Subedar Afzal, Hawaldar Ibne Amin and Rahmat.

Fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot after the crash and launched rescue operation. The injured were shifted to Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi.

Read more: Pak Army chopper crash: Bodies brought to Rawalpindi for funeral prayers

According to rescue sources, three houses collapsed after the plane crash which five other houses were engulfed by fire. Rescue sources informed that the 12 civilians died and 12 others got injured in the plane crash.

The deadliest air disaster on Pakistani soil was in 2010 when an Airbus 321 operated by private airline flying from Karachi crashed into the hills outside Islamabad while coming into land, killing all 152 on board.

