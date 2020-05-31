18 sugar mills in Sindh belong to Zardari, Omni Group: Firdaus Shamim

KARACHI: Pakistan-Tehreek e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Sunday said that 18 out of 38 sugar mills in Sindh belong to former president Asif Ali Zardari and Omni Group, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference here, Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly demanded formation of a special sugar inquiry committee for Sindh.

He said after year 2005 all sugar mills have been sold to same buyer in Sindh.

PTI leader alleged that the sugar mills owners sold mills to single buyer on the pressure of Sindh chief minister.

He also claimed that provincial ministers are telling lies and demanded the prime minister to form a special sugar inquiry committee for Sindh. He urged provincial government to avoid issuing false statements.

He said that the farmers have not been made payments of their supplied sugarcane so far.

He said that Thatta Sugar Mills was issued one billion rupees loan from Sindh Bank for Balancing, Modernization and Replacement (BMR), how a bank releases a loan to a borrower in this manner, he questioned.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi demanded the State Bank of Pakistan to initiate an audit of Sindh Bank.

He alleged that not only Omni Group but other groups were also involved in irregularities.

