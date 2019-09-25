180 new dengue cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: As many as 180 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever have been surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to sources, out of the suspected cases, 71 were confirmed with infection of the mosquito-borne disease in Peshawar. While 109 dengue positive cases were reported from various areas of the province, the sources said.

Currently 384 dengue patients are under treatment in different hospital of the province.

Read More: Anti-dengue measures: Health Ministry advises lawmakers to expedite public awareness campaign

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health had advised legislators in the National Assembly to expedite public contact campaign in order to spread awareness regarding the prevention steps against dengue virus.

The decision had been taken in a high-level session chaired by the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza here today.

The ministry’s spokesperson had said that the lawmakers were asked to expedite public awareness campaign by contacting nationals as anti-dengue measures.

