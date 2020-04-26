182 children under 10 tested positive in Sindh: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Spokesman of Sindh Government Murtaza Wahab has said that 182 children under the age of 10 have tested positive in the province, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a video statement Wahab said that over 900 people of the age 60 and above have contracted coronavirus in Sindh. He said the government repeatedly advising people to stay at homes to protect themselves and their families from deadly coronavirus.

“we have to protect our children and elders from coronavirus,” Sindh Government spokesman said. He also urged everyone to make sure children and old people do not leave homes as people who go outside contract the deadly virus.

“People have diverse opinions about the lockdown, some of them talking about a ‘smart lockdown’ while others opposing the lockdown.”

He said the government again and again urged people to stay at homes and remain in isolation to protect themselves and their families from novel coronavirus.

He urged people to follow the government’s decision of lockdown and save your generations.” We have to protect our children, our elders and the society from the disease. It will happen only with implementation of the lockdown by ourselves and others.”

“Ensure social distancing in your surroundings, neighborhood and with those regularly interact with you,” the spokesman said.

