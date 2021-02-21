1mn saplings planted in Lahore: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: In a bid to reduce air pollution and fog in Lahore, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that over 1 million saplings have been planted in the city during the past two years under the Prime Minister’s Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, ARY News reported.

In a statement, CM Usman Buzdar said that the PTI-led government was trying to give the new generation a neat and clean environment. He maintained that the tree plantation drive will help control smog in the province.

Criticizing the past governments, the chief minister said that pollution increased in the city due to the wrong policies of the then rulers.

He said that the PTI government has taken several measures for public welfare during the last two and half years. The government has ended the tradition of misuse of national resources and reduced official expenses considerably by taking austerity measures, the chief minister added.

Read More: PM Imran Khan launches spring tree plantation drive

Earlier on February 17, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched the 2021 spring tree plantation drive during a ceremony after planting a sapling in Islamabad.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam had given a briefing to PM Imran Khan regarding the spring tree plantation drive and presented the recommendations for the spots to initiate the plantation campaign.

Comments

comments