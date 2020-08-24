20 more buses inducted in BRT Peshawar’s fleet

PESHAWAR: More twenty buses have been inducted in the fleet of Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) Peshawar project to facilitate masses, ARY News reported on Monday.

With the latest induction, the number of buses in BRT Peshawar has now reached 90. The decision has been taken by the authorities after seeing an influx of passengers.

Feeder routes of Hayyatabad have been made functional while more routes will be operational within two to three months, the authorities said.

On August 13, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) flagship project, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

Read more: PM Imran Khan inaugurates Peshawar BRT project

The BRT Peshawar project has been built at a cost of around Rs70 billion. About 340,000 common people will enjoy safe, comfortable, and affordable travel in luxury buses on a daily basis.

The BRT is a 27.5 kilometer-long main corridor track with 31 stations, besides seven feeder routes of a total of 62 kilometers with 146 stops to facilitate hundreds of thousands of passengers every day.

Work on the bus project was launched in Oct 2017 by the then chief minister, Pervez Khattak, who set six months deadline for its completion at a cost of Rs49 billion. However, the project suffered delays due to the frequent design changes and other issues, pushing up the project cost.

Comments

comments