20 new buses of BRT system arrive in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: At least 20 new buses of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system have been arrived in Peshawar on Wednesday.



In a statement issued in Peshawar, Provincial Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai said a separate portion for men and women have been arranged in these state of the art buses.

He said Bus Rapid Transit network will be opened formally for traffic on March 23.

On January 27, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minster Mahmood Khan made a surprise visit to Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

During the visit, Mahmood Khan witnessed the construction work at different points of the project and interacted with the labourers and the officials. He directed the authorities to expedite the pace of work on the Peshawar BRT project and added that he himself would monitor the project.

The KP chief minister also directed the officials to ensure standard and quality of the BRT project. He warned strict action over delay in the project. The chief minister said that the project should be completed within the stipulated time and with utmost transparency.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in September last year directed to complete Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project and Swat Motorway in time.

