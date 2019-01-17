20 new trains earn Rs150mn in 100 days: Sheikh Rasheed  

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday asserted that Pakistan Railways (PR) earned Rs150mn from the 20 new trains within 100 days.

Sheikh Rasheed informed the National Assembly in a written reply that PR increased fares to reduce its deficit. He said that PR’s deficit was increasing due to rise in salaries and pensions of its employees.

Responding to a query during ‘Question Hour’ in the house, he said PR provides 50 per cent discount to citizens above 65 years of age, disabled persons and students.

He said Pakistan Railways is also providing free of cost traveling facilities to senior citizens above the age of 75. The minister said that PR had restored 52 kilometer track by utilizing prevailing resources.

He said that the ministry was replacing 1681 double track from Karachi to Peshawar to improve its performance.

Earlier, Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed in his New Year’s resolution, on January 1, had vowed to launch 20 new train services in 2019.

In a video message to mark the start of the new year, he said the railway employees who were not discharging their duties diligently will be sent packing.

“The railway is the means of transport for the poor. We will facilities the poor,” he had resolved and added that a train boasting facilities of five star hotels would also be launched this year.

