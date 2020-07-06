200-bed infectious diseases hospital in Karachi begins operations

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the newly established 200-bedded Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital in Karachi on Sunday.

The newly built hospital has been constructed at a cost of over 1.73 billion rupees.

Initially, the hospital would start formal operation with 54 beds and within the next six weeks, it would work at 200-bedded capacity.

Read More: Sindh govt to set up six infectious diseases’ hospitals: minister

Karachi (05.07.2020): Minister for Health & Population Welfare Dr. @AzraPechuho with CM Sindh @MuradAliShahPPP and Mr. @SyedNasirHShah visited the Infectious Diseases Hospital at Nipa #Karachi. This is a 200 bedded facility with HDUs and ICUs for #COVID19 patients. #SindhHealth pic.twitter.com/sjJGXk7eDG — Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh (@SindhHealthDpt) July 5, 2020

The chief minister was accompanied by Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho and Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah.

Murad Ali Shah said that Sindh govt had established two hospitals for coronavirus patients in Karachi and now other hospitals would be established in every divisional headquarters.

The hospital will initially have an eight-bed emergency ward, a 16-bed intensive care unit (ICU) and a 34-bed high dependency unit (HDU). In the next six weeks, the ICU capacity would be increased to 32 beds and HDU capacity to 88 beds.

Earlier, the Sindh government also completed the establishment of the country’s biggest high dependency unit (HDU) in Expo Centre of Karachi within 68 hours.

The newly-established 140-bed HDU was equipped with modern medical machinery to treat COVID-19 patients in order to reduce the burden of other hospitals after a spike in patients infected with the coronavirus.

Comments

comments