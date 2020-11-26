LAHORE: Around 200 Pakistani nationals stranded in different cities of India because of the COVID-19 will return home through the Wagah border crossing, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Pakistani citizens returning from India, will be quarantined for one week after their arrival to home.

In September 200 Pakistani nationals, stranded in India due to pandemic related restrictions, had return to the country via Wagah border.

The Pakistan High Commission in Delhi oversaw the repatriation of citizens stranded in India due to the lockdown. The stranded Pakistani nationals, including women and children, were screened and transferred to quarantine centres in Lahore upon their arrival in Pakistan.

The Pakistani nationals got stuck in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi due to the travel restrictions brought in to control the spread of the highly contagious disease.

Pakistan’s High Commission in Delhi made efforts to ensure their repatriation to the country.

Over 221 Indian people who were stranded in Pakistan due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak, returned to India on Monday (November 23), via the Attari-Wagah international border.

Earlier, on Aug 9, 118 Indian nationals stuck in Pakistan had headed back home through the Wagah border crossing.

The Indian Embassy in Islamabad had requested the Government of Pakistan to make arrangements for the stranded Indian nationals’ repatriation to their home country. They had come to Pakistan to visit their relatives here and perform religious rites but got stuck due to lockdown restrictions.

